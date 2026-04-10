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Undertrial dies of burns inside UP’s P’garh dist jail; 3 staff suspended

UP prison administration orders departmental probe; DIG Prisons tasked with detailed inquiry into custodial death

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:32 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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An undertrial lodged in the district jail at Pratapgarh, died after sustaining burn injuries on the prison premises on Friday afternoon. Three jail officials were promptly suspended and a high-level inquiry was launched, officials at the Uttar Pradesh Prison Administration and Reform Services headquarters in Lucknow said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to an official statement issued by the headquarters, the incident took place at around 12.02 pm on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Deepak alias Rahul, son of Shanti Prasad, a resident of Purwa Mirzapur Rasoolabad village, under the Makhi police station in Unnao district.

Officials said the undertrial was lodged in Pratapgarh district jail since November 1, 2025 in connection with case crime number registered at Kandhai police station, Pratapgarh, under sections 354, 506, 306 and 384 of the IPC, along with Sections 7 and 8 of the Pocso Act in 2024. The prison headquarters said the inmate died due to burn injuries caused by fire, though the exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be ascertained.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Undertrial dies of burns inside UP’s P’garh dist jail; 3 staff suspended
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Undertrial dies of burns inside UP’s P’garh dist jail; 3 staff suspended
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