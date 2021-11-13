Uneasy calm in Agra locality after communal tension, force deployed

Agra Uneasy calm prevailed in Shahganj area here on Saturday, with heavy force deployment, after Friday night’s communal tension. The flare-up was a sequel to a woman’s body found hanging in her in-laws’ house. The woman and her husband belonged to different religions.

A case was registered against five named accused and three of them, including husband of the deceased, were arrested. The body was cremated after post mortem examination.

As per reports, the woman had married a man from the minority community about a year ago. Her body was found hanging in her in-laws’ house who said it was a suicide. But the parents of the deceased, also from Agra, alleged a dowry death.

The matter took a communal turn and rival groups came face to face after BJP Yuva Morcha leaders led by Gaurav Rajawat reached the area. They were reportedly called by the brother of the deceased woman.

The markets were closed on Friday night after some of the shops were targeted. Heavy police force led by SSP Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh reached the spot and the situation was brought under control. Police denied any firing.

“A case was registered against the in-laws of the deceased under section 304(B) (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of her brother. Five of the in-laws’ family were named and three, including husband of the deceased, arrested,” informed the SSP on Saturday.

“The deceased woman, aged about 25, had a court marriage with the man from another religion about a year ago. They had moved away from Agra but returned a couple of months back The husband worked as a two-wheeler mechanic. The family of the woman was not in contact with her but her mother got information on Friday evening on phone that her daughter had died,” informed the SSP.

“Police became active on getting information and found the body in the house. There was some tension as a group supporting her in-laws and another in favour of her parents gathered but he situation was brought under control,” he said..

“Sufficient force, besides PAC, has been deployed. Markets in Shahganj area opened on Saturday and the situation is well under control. No one will be allowed to disturb peace. There are complaints of hooligans creating ruckus in the market area on Friday night. These complaints will be fully investigated and no injustice would be allowed to be done,” he said.

BJP MLA Yogendra Upadhyaya and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan reached the Shahganj police station and demanded action against those guilty of the woman’s death. Activists of BJP youth wing and some right wing bodies gheraoed Shahganj police station on Friday night.