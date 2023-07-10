Jobless youth in UP’s Deoria held for issuing threat to PM, CM

GORAKHPUR An unemployed youth, who dialled emergency helpline number 112 on Sunday night allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, if he did not get a suitable job, was arrested from Bhujauli colony in UP’s Deoria district on Monday, said police.

The youth is a resident of Devdar village in Deoria. (Pic for representative)

The youth, Sanjay, 26, of Devdar village was drunk when he dialled 112. He was traced on the basis of his phone call, said Dinesh Mishra, police station incharge of Deoria kotwali.

The accused is an unemployed graduate and works as a painter to earn his livelihood. Intelligence agencies were on alert after the arrest of Gorakhpur-based suspected ISIS agent Tariq Athar from Lucknow on July 7. Athar, a resident of Khoonipur area, was arrested for his Instragram links with suspected people.

Since then, Intelligence agencies were keeping a close eye on activities of youths in Khoonipur locality near the Gorakhpur kotwali. Athar’s residence was locked and nobody in the locality was ready to talk about him.