Unhappy over cleric’s no to DJ music, UP man threatens to bomb Jama Masjid, held

A 25-year-old man was apprehended after he reportedly threatened to blow up the Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and shoot the mosque's cleric.

Mohammad Samad, the accused, told police that he took the action as the cleric had refused to allow him to play DJ on Eid.

According to a PTI report. a letter threatening to shoot imam (cleric) Mufti Khurshid Alam and bomb the Jama Masjid in the Qila area was pasted by Samad on the wall of the mosque. Later, a complaint was filed in connection with the matter at the Qila police station of Bareilly.

"A poster was put outside the Jama Masjid in Bareilly where a threat to blow up the mosque by a bomb blast was given. A person named Mohd Samad has been arrested. A complaint has been filed and further probe is underway,"Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bareilly, was quoted as saying by PTI.

A case has been registered under sections 295, 153 A of the IPC and the youth has been sent to police custody. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

