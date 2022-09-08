Govt taking action against those who damaged Mau like “termites”: Yogi
Chief minister unveils projects worth ₹203 crore for Mau district, says BJP the lone government having zero tolerance towards mafia
VARANASI Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government was taking action against those who acted like “termites” to damage Mau, in an apparent reference to don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who is currently in jail on various charges.
The chief minister said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth ₹203 crore for Mau district.
“Foundation stones of 32 projects worth ₹161.7 crore were laid and 15 projects worth ₹42 crore were unveiled for Mau,” said Adityanath.
The CM said the BJP government was the lone “anti-mafia government, having zero tolerance towards mafia” and blamed the “mafia culture” in the eastern UP districts, including Mau, Azamgarh and Ballia, for poor development of the region.
“These mafias and their people have committed the sin of obstructing development of this area. They kept damaging this place (Mau) like termites. These people used the money coming for development to increase their wealth and enlarge the havelis. Now, the government is making them and their family compensate for the sin they have committed,” stated Adityanath.
The CM also hailed the Purvanchal Expressway, calling it not just a highway, but a tool to bring in development to districts like Mau, Azamgarh and Ballia.
“I am told that the Purvanchal Expressway has reduced the commute time between Mau and Lucknow. It is not just a road, it’s a tool to bring in development to neighbouring districts. Many industrial development clusters would come up along the highways, which will benefit locals and generate employment for youths,” he added.
Terming the BJP Government as “the most progressive government”, he said: “In our government, the poor were given toilets, needy were given houses, electricity connections, free gas connections and now we are in plans to give free gas cylinders to beneficiaries on the occasion of Holi and Diwali. Such things were never done during the regime of the previous governments,” he said.
“In the last five years, the state government gave 5 lakh jobs and employment to 1.61 crore people. Since Independence, only 12 medical colleges had come up in UP, but during the BJP’s tenure, around 35 medical colleges were established in the state,” said Adityanath.
“We are drafting a policy to set up medical colleges in 14 districts, including Mau and Ballia, where there were no such institutions,” he said.
The CM also said that he had directed the industrial development department to prepare a list of sick units and to chalk out ways to revive these in order to provide employment to locals. Adityanath also announced a new project ‘Matrabhoomi Yojna’. “Under the project, if anyone wants to contribute to any development work, the UP Government will install a plaque, embossed with the name of the person’s ancestors,” he stated.
Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “It’s because of the PM’s leadership India has attained the distinction of being the 5th largest economy, leaving behind Britain, which once ruled India.”
“When the entire world was fighting against Covid, India developed the vaccine in just five months. Free vaccines, rations and medicines were distributed among people. It was also made sure that the vaccine is supplied to other 25 countries. All this never happened before, it is surely a new India,” emphasised the CM.
