Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates Hunar Haat in Lucknow

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday inaugurated the 32nd Hunar Haat in Lucknow and termed it the perfect platform to promote and preserve the traditional art and craft of the country.

The initiative is not only promoting the indigenous artisans, but also benefitting them monetarily, Mansukh Mandaviya said.

“To increase the income of artisans and craftsmen of the country, there is a need to provide national as well as international markets to their indigenous handmade products and Hunar Haat has proved to be an important platform in this direction. Handicrafts of India have gained fame all over the world through it,” Mansukh Mandaviya added.

“It is very necessary to promote, encourage and respect the art and crafts of indigenous artisans and craftsmen of the country. The hidden art and craft across the country are being recognised through Hunar Haat,” Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Hunar Haat is an initiative of the Union ministry of minority affairs aimed at providing a platform to promote and preserve the traditional art and craft of the country.

Besides, Union health minister Manshukh Mandaviya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the slogan of “Vocal for Local” to fulfil the vision of an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) which is being carried forward by Hunar Haat.

Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Uttar Pradesh ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna, Brijesh Pathak and Jai Pratap Singh were present at the inauguration of the Hunar Haat.

The families of freedom fighter Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan and those who sacrificed their lives for the security and dignity of the country were honoured on the occasion.

Over 500 artisans and craftsmen from 30 states and Union Territories, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Ladakh, have brought their indigenous products made of wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay to the Hunar Haat.

The event would also host a series of cultural and musical programmes. Several artistes, including Annu Kapoor, Pankaj Udhas, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Altaf Raja and Suresh Wadekar, would perform at the event that would conclude on November 21.

Officials with the ministry said over 6.75 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through this initiative of the minority affairs ministry over the last six years.

This time, the ministry has also made an arrangement for online shopping. Hunar Haat will also be available on hunarhaat.org and the GeM (Government e-Marketplace portal). Online buyers can log on to the portal to make purchases.