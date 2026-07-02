Union home ministry clears IPS promotions for 28 UP PPS officers

The Union home ministry has issued the formal notification for the 2025 Select List thereby approving the induction of 28 senior Uttar Pradesh Provincial Police Service (PPS) officers into the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre following the recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The notification, issued under the Indian Police Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955, follows the recommendation of the Selection Committee. (For Representation)

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The notification, issued under the Indian Police Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955, follows the recommendation of the Selection Committee, which met on June 25, 2026. The list includes two officers from the 1997 PPS batch, one from the 1998 batch, 15 from the 1999 batch and 10 from the 2000 batch.

However, the appointment of the officer placed at serial number one—Sanjay Kumar Yadav—has been kept provisional, subject to the final outcome of pending disciplinary proceedings against him.

Other officers included in the 2025 Select List are Kamal Kishore, Suresh Chandra Rawat, Shauq Iqbal, Rahul Mithas, Alok Kumar Sharma, Raj Kumar, Mahesh Singh Atri, Vineet Bhatnagar, Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, Shashi Shekhar Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gyanendra Nath Prasad, Harendra Pratap Yadav, Banjaraj Singh Yadav and Dr Krishna Gopal

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{{^usCountry}} Madhuban Kumar Singh, Kapil Dev Singh, Balwant Kumar Chaudhary, Rahul Srivastava, Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Preeti Bala Gupta, Vikas Chandra Tripathi, Purnendu Singh, Harendra Kumar, Martand Prakash Singh, Abhay Nath Tripathi, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi and Devesh Kumar Sharma are also among those promoted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhuban Kumar Singh, Kapil Dev Singh, Balwant Kumar Chaudhary, Rahul Srivastava, Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Preeti Bala Gupta, Vikas Chandra Tripathi, Purnendu Singh, Harendra Kumar, Martand Prakash Singh, Abhay Nath Tripathi, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi and Devesh Kumar Sharma are also among those promoted. {{/usCountry}}

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The Union home ministry has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to inform the concerned officers of their position in the select list and furnish them with copies of the notification. The notification will also be uploaded on the IPS portal under the heading “Select List 2025.”

According to the notification, the promotions have been approved against the 2025 Select List after UPSC accepted the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee. Except for the provisional inclusion of Sanjay Kumar Yadav, the remaining officers are expected to be inducted into the IPS cadre in accordance with the applicable rules governing promotion and seniority.

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