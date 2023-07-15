Effort to curb ragging, harassment at LU: Each dept to have complaint box for students

The University of Lucknow has decided to keep a complaint box in each department, to protect students from harassment or ragging. Should students have complaints against anyone, they can put it in the complaint box with full details.

The LU campus (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the beginning of the new session from July 17 (Monday), Lucknow University has listed a number of checklists for the safety of students. While classes for the freshers will begin next month, as the entrance test at the undergraduate level is still on, the university will start teaching for the second and third year students from Monday.

“This complaint box will be opened daily by the heads of departments or any person authorised by him and complaint letters will be sent to the proctor’s office with recommendation for necessary action. The members of the proctorial board will keep visiting the campus and hostels etc for effective action in this regard. Yet, there is an urgent need to remain alert and active at the departmental level as well, so that no unforeseen situation may arise,” said proctor Rakesh Dwivedi in a press release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucknow University has been accredited A++ by NAAC last year. “We are constantly striving for the progressive upgrade of this dignified university. Therefore, immense cooperation is expected from all for the effective control of incidents like ragging,” he said.

These guidelines are in compliance with the instructions given by the University Grants Commission and the Uttar Pradesh government for the upgrade of higher education of students. He said as the teaching for the academic session 2023-2024 is to start from Monday, therefore, with a view to maintaining peaceful academic atmosphere on both the campuses of the University, it is necessary to remind students, teachers and staff about the boxes they need to tick.

All teachers/officers of LU will enter the campus after keeping their vehicles at the parking stand located near their department. If any teacher/officer is required to enter the academic campus of the University with his/her vehicle for any reason, he/she should try to enter and exit from gate number 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students are informed that they will enter the academic campus after keeping their vehicles at the designated vehicle stands at gate numbers 1, 2, 4 and 5. The entry of students’ vehicles on the campus is strictly prohibited.