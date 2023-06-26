Lucknow University aims to bring session on track by March 2025

The academic session at the University of Lucknow (LU) will begin from August 1, 2023, while the admission process for the first semester students will be completed by August 1, 2023. The university has released its academic calendar for the session 2023-24 and is aiming to bring the session on track by March 2025.

Until the session is regularised (up to March 31, 2025), teachers/non-teaching staff should not be granted long leave (except maternity leave) only when it is necessary, as per the academic calendar. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The university’s academic session got derailed largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 when the university exams were overly delayed. As a result, the new session started late. Therefore, the efforts are on to bring it back on track,” said Sanjay Medhavi, registrar of the university.

According to the academic calendar released by LU, the university will complete classes and practical exams for the first semester by November 30, 2023. The written exam is scheduled from December 1 to 30, 2023 while results for the first semester will be announced by February 20, 2024.

The classes for the second semester will begin from January 1, 2024, while classes and practical exams will end on April 30, 2024. The second semester exams will be held from May 1 to 31, 2024, and results will be declared by July 20, 2024. A similar schedule will be followed for the already enrolled students at the university.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For continuous internal evaluation, arrangements will be made by the faculty heads/department heads and college principals at their level, according to the academic calendar.

The students should also be motivated to learn through Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Digital Library and other online mediums so that maximum teaching work can be made possible in less time.

The mid-term examinations of the courses conducted in the university/college will be conducted compulsorily so that the promotion of the students is possible in time in odd unavoidable circumstances, as well as there is no loss of studies of the students.

Until the session is regularised (up to March 31, 2025), teachers/non-teaching staff should not be granted long leave (except maternity leave) only when it is necessary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The condolence meetings will be held at 4 pm only on the demise of working teachers/employees in universities/colleges/institutes while classes will continue till 4 pm.

In view of the contingency, the decision at that time will be taken by the vice-chancellor, said Sanjay Medhavi, registrar of the university.