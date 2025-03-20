Unmatched food, unique Ramzan vibe: Timeless flavours enrich Old Lucknow

: Old Lucknow, especially its foodie arc comprising the Ghantaghar area from Hussainabad to Akbari Gate in Nakkhas, is alive and abuzz at midnight during the holy month of Ramzan, which is well into its second half. A pamphlet at Raheem’s says one has to wait for at least one hour to get food packed. (File Photo)

The rush is not just limited to post the Iftaar time but continues till Sehri. Long queues at eateries, shopkeepers straining every nerve and traffic jams are a common sight post-midnight with delicacies and a unique vibe drawing people in large numbers to the foodie arc of Lucknow.

Iconic Hussainabad Clock Tower area

It’s almost 2am and people are struggling to find a way out of the Hussainabad area due to a heavy traffic jam. Foodies from all over Lucknow are visiting Ghantaghar to taste the Awadhi cuisine along with some other traditional food items. Though many flock to Old Lucknow for ‘Kulche-Nihari’, a large number also rushes to sip and chat over a cup of Irani Chai near Chota Imambara.

Sharif, a youngster sitting over the counter at Irani Chai, says, “The rush is massive these days as most of the people step out after Roza Iftaar (breaking the fast) and it lasts through early morning till Sehri time. Everyone loves tea. We have called in some extra staff to manage the rush.”

Suhail, who runs the ‘Ice-Clock’ shop for ice-cream and falooda, says, “The month of Ramzan is different and we have also made preparations beforehand to handle the rush. Families usually come here to eat non-veg delicacies, after which most of them visit my shop to have ice-cream and shakes. My brother and I have to be at the shop till early morning and then we sleep till about 2pm to get ready for the next day. The business has grown manifold. We usually do 60% of the entire year’s business in the month of Ramzan.”

Though eateries near Clock Tower and Chota Imambara offer a wide variety of food items, the recently inaugurated Hussainabad Food Court is also a big draw. Haleem, offered by a food chain from Hyderabad, is the most sought after food item here.

Akbari Gate, the food paradise

Akbari Gate in Nakkhas area is known for its non-veg delicacies and houses some of the iconic and celebrated eateries like Raheem’s, Mubeen and Tundey. As one enters the lane, barbeque smoke greets his nostrils. Traffic jams at Akbari Gate start soon after iftaar and last till 5am, Sehri time.

The narrow lanes of Akbari Gate house the first shop of Tundey Kebabi. Opposite this is Raheem’s, known for decades for its sumptuous ‘kulche’ and ‘nihari’. A pamphlet at Raheem’s says one has to wait for at least one hour to get food packed.

One has to be in queue for not less than 30 to 60 minutes to get a seat at this outlet. Mohammad Osama, owner of Raheem’s, says, “Ramzan is a time of celebration for all of. We close early morning and wake up at around 1pm, only to start preparations for the evening. It’s by God’s grace that our taste has been unmatched for years and this is what brings people to our shop from across the world. The business no doubt is manifold in Ramzan. This also supports us all the year round.”

Mohd Shoeb, the owner of Mubeen’s, is busy handling his second outlet which he has started recently.

“Our main outlet is at Akbari Gate and nearby we have started our new outlet on the main road. The rush here is massive and we are thankful to Allah for blessing us. The business we do in Ramzan surely is many times more than our usual business.”

Shaban Non-Veg Point has become a new favourite for grilled items for those visiting Akbari Gate. One also has to wait for a seat at Shahid Biryani, famous for its biryani and chicken delicacies.

A young couple Rajiv and Simran, who had come from Gurgaon to Lucknow and wanted to witness the night market at Old Lucknow, said, “We were stuck in a traffic jam at Akbari Gate for more than half an hour, after which we had to park our vehicle almost a kilometre away. We love the vibe here, it’s so vibrant and the food here is unmatched.”

Farid, a youngster who works at a tech company in Gurugram and has come to meet his family in the state capital, says he doesn’t want to miss the vibe of Old Lucknow in Ramzan. My school friends and I had accordingly planned our leave so that we all can come an enjoy the Ramzan vibes in Old Lucknow.”

“I have taken special leave to visit my family as it’s Ramzan. One thing I definitely don’t want to miss in Ramzan is the night food market of Old Lucknow,” he says.

New trend of Sehri get-togethers

A new trend of Sehri feasts, just like Iftaar feasts, is also gaining momentum this Ramzan. The restaurants make separate arrangements for Iftaar and then for Sehri orders. Online food delivery personnel are also on their toes as their phones keep ringing with orders till early morning.

“We have kept a separate person to deal with online orders as the rush at our shop is immense and we do not want to mix up. This time there is an increase in online order for Sehri as many people are unable to come to our shop at that time,” says Shoeb, owner of Mubeen’s.

Yasir Abbas, owner of Alishma Foods near Unity College, says, “Many families have approached us to make arrangements for Sehri get-togethers. The families come and do their Sehri here and then keep fast. We have made a special platter for Sehri along with the Iftaar platter to cater to our customers. This trend is catching on here in Old Lucknow as there is a sizeable Muslim population.”

POLICE STAY ALERT ALL NIGHT

“All police stations and outposts under them remain alert overnight with cops making multiple rounds the entire night. Cops have been permanently deployed at Chowk market, Akbari Gate, Hussainabad so that people feel safe during this festivity,”said deputy commissioner of police, West Zone, Vishwajeet Srivastava.