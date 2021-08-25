Unnao’s Miyagunj likely to be rechristened as Mayagunj

KANPUR Uttar Pradesh is likely to see another change of name as the district administration has recommended rechristening of Miyagunj, a gram panchayat in Unnao, as Mayagunj.

Miyagunj is the biggest mango market in Unnao district and is historically known for its Sufi culture.

The gram panchayat adopted the proposal of sitting MLA, Bambalal Diwakar, and suggested the name change. District magistrate (Unnao), Ravindra Kumar, sent a letter to the UP government, recommending the change in name of Miyagunj to Mayagunj. A copy of the letter is with HT.

The proposal to rename the gram panchayat came after an open meeting in Miyaganj, where a resolution was passed that the name be changed to Mayaganj. The recommendation was then made to the collector in the matter.

The DM took the matter under consideration, after which he sent the recommendation letter to the state government. When contacted, Kumar was not available for his comments.

The move comes amid renaming of districts and railway stations in the state. Earlier, the Mughalsarai railway station was renamed as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Station.

Allahabad was renamed as Prayagraj and the names of four railway stations in the city were also changed. Allahabad Junction was renamed as Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chhioki as Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayagghat was changed to Prayagraj Sangam.

UP’s Faizabad district was also rechristened as Ayodhya. Earlier, Ayodhya city used to fall under Faizabad district, but now the name of the district has been changed to Ayodhya.

Similarly, there was a proposal to rename Aligarh as Harigarh and Ferozabad as Chandra Nagar.