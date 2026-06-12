Unsafe houses near Banke Bihari Temple get notices

Days after nine devotees were injured when a portion of a house collapsed in a lane leading to the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, the Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan has served notices to owners of around 12 dilapidated houses, asking them to undertake repairs within 15 days.

Banke Bihari Temple (Sourced)

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The action follows Tuesday evening’s incident in Gali No 5 near the temple, where debris from a house projection fell on devotees, leaving nine injured.

Recalling a similar tragedy, Mathura district magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said notices had earlier been served to 56 house owners after five devotees, including three women, were killed and several others injured when a dilapidated house collapsed in Vrindavan on August 15, 2023.

“Fresh notices have been issued to owners of about a dozen houses that are in poor condition and pose a threat to human lives,” Singh said.

According to Nagar Nigam officials, the notices direct owners to complete repairs within 15 days. Failure to comply could lead to registration of an FIR under Section 331(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Nagar Nigam Act, 1959.

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{{^usCountry}} On concerns regarding the structure of the Banke Bihari Temple, the district magistrate said the High Power Temple Management Committee, constituted by the Supreme Court, had asked experts from IIT Roorkee to assess the temple’s structural condition. He said the committee has not indicated any threat to the existing temple structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On concerns regarding the structure of the Banke Bihari Temple, the district magistrate said the High Power Temple Management Committee, constituted by the Supreme Court, had asked experts from IIT Roorkee to assess the temple’s structural condition. He said the committee has not indicated any threat to the existing temple structure. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh, who is the member secretary of the committee headed by a former Allahabad High Court judge, said the panel continues to oversee the temple’s day-to-day functioning.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shlok Kumar, Tuesday’s incident occurred when a balcony projection of a house owned by Sudhir Goswami allegedly collapsed after monkeys jumped on it. The spot is about 400 metres from the Banke Bihari Temple.

The incident took place during the ongoing Adhik Maas period, when large numbers of devotees visit the temple daily. The narrow lanes leading to the shrine remain crowded throughout the day.

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