Supplementary budget cleared amid Opposition uproar, UP assembly adjourned sine die

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Monsoon Session ended on a turbulent note on Wednesday as the House passed the ₹59,019.54-crore supplementary budget — the biggest since the BJP came to power in 2017 — amid relentless Opposition protests. The House was adjourned sine die soon after, effectively ending the scheduled four-day session a day early.

Samajwadi Party members staging a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

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The House was adjourned three times during the day. The final adjournment came shortly after the passage of the Uttar Pradesh Appropriation (Supplementary) Bill, 2026, for the financial year 2026-27. With the assembly adjourned indefinitely, the sitting scheduled for August 6 now stands cancelled.

Proceedings ran into trouble from the moment the House assembled at 11am as Samajwadi Party and Congress members demanded a discussion under Rule 311 on the alleged theft of donations from the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Speaker Satish Mahana addressed Tuesday’s disorderly scenes that had resulted in the suspension of SP MLA Sachin Yadav for the remainder of the session.

As soon as the speaker concluded his remarks, Opposition legislators resumed sloganeering, forcing the House to be adjourned for 20 minutes. Manju Shiwach was in the chair. The adjournment was later extended by another 30 minutes by the speaker as the standoff persisted and some of the Opposition members had come to the Well of the House. When the House reconvened, the supplementary budget – Uttar Pradesh Appropriation (Supplementary 2026-27) Bill 2026 – was passed before the speaker adjourned the House sine die at around 1.30pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey said that they (Opposition) demanded a discussion on the temple donation issue under Rule 311. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey said that they (Opposition) demanded a discussion on the temple donation issue under Rule 311. {{/usCountry}}

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“The right of the Opposition has been taken away as the word with the ‘agreement’ of the Speaker has been added to Rule 311,” Pandey said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra said SP MLA Sachin Yadav should be allowed to attend the House as it was his first mistake for which he had been suspended for the entire session.

“Keeping in view the fact that it was his first mistake and that he is a young member, his suspension (should) be revoked,” Aradhana Mishra said.

SP MLA Sangram Yadav said the Opposition was being ignored.

“Running the House is the collective responsibility of the ruling party and Opposition,” he said.

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At around 1.30pm, the House was adjourned indefinitely.

“The third session of 2026 of UP’s 18th legislative assembly, which commenced on August 3 was adjourned sine die at the close of the sitting on August 5,” said Pradeep Kumar Dubey, principal secretary, UP legislative assembly.

In the supplementary budget, the largest share of ₹45,568.63 crore (around 77%) has been earmarked for economic services, underscoring the government’s focus on infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, and development months before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.