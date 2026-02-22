UP: 1.57L DElEd seats vacant even after second phase closes

Nearly two-thirds of diploma in elementary education (DElEd) seats in Uttar Pradesh remain unfilled for the 2025 academic session, even after two rounds of admissions. Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority. (File photo)

Data from the Prayagraj-based Examination Regulatory Authority shows only 82,095 candidates secured admission against 2,39,500 available seats after the second phase deadline on Saturday, leaving around 1.57 lakh seats vacant.

Of the total seats, 10,600 are in 67 district institutes of education and training, while the remaining 2,28,900 are distributed across 3,304 private and minority colleges. Though 86,046 candidates were allotted institutions, only 82,095 completed the admission process. Training institutes have been directed to complete online reporting and locking of admissions by February 23, with the academic session set to begin on February 24.

The DElEd, formerly known as the basic training certificate (BTC), is a two-year diploma for candidates seeking to teach in primary and upper primary schools.

Demand for the course had surged following a Supreme Court ruling that set aside a 2018 National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) notification, holding that only DElEd-qualified candidates are eligible for primary teacher recruitment. Colleges that had earlier shown reluctance to run the course now renewed their interest, and aspirants enrolled in large numbers, anticipating government jobs.

However, the absence of fresh primary teacher recruitment over the past seven years has dampened interest. Even allowing candidates from other states to apply over the past two years has failed to lift enrolment. With the government giving no indication of immediate appointments, Many aspirants are now opting for BEd courses, expecting recruitment in government-aided secondary schools. As a result, about 66% of DElEd seats remain unfilled for the 2025 session.