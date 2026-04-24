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UP: 11-year-old found dead with injury marks; gurukul operator, aide held for murder

UP: 11-year-old found dead with injury marks; gurukul operator, aide held for murder

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:29 pm IST
PTI |
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Kanpur, An 11-year-old boy was found dead with multiple injury marks after allegedly being tortured at a residential gurukul in Lucknow, police said on Friday.

UP: 11-year-old found dead with injury marks; gurukul operator, aide held for murder

Two persons, including the gurukul operator Saurabh Mishra, 27, and his associate Harshita Soni, 23, have been arrested on Thursday on the charges of murder and destruction of evidence, they said.

On April 15, Divyansh Dwivedi alias Deepu, had been admitted to Ramanuj Bhagwat Ved Vidyapeeth Gurukul in Lucknow's Alamnagar for free Vedic education, and on Wednesday, the family was informed that the boy had allegedly fallen from a staircase, police said.

According to the police, before the family could reach Lucknow, another person associated with the gurukul allegedly brought the body to their village in Maharajpur here and abandoned it near their house before fleeing.

Family members alleged that the child had been subjected to brutal physical abuse. "There were dozens of injury marks, some resembling burn wounds. It appeared he was tortured," a relative said.

The accused later abandoned the body near the boy's residence and fled, police said, adding that teams were dispatched to Lucknow, leading to the arrests.

Chakeri Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Pandey said Saurabh Mishra has been booked under Section 103 of the BNS, while Harshita Soni faces charges under Sections 238 and 3 . They will be produced before a court on Friday.

The incident sparked protests in the village, with family members initially refusing to perform the last rites and demanding strict action and compensation.

The situation eased after a visit by Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, following which the cremation was conducted at Dyodhi Ghat. Police said further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: 11-year-old found dead with injury marks; gurukul operator, aide held for murder
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: 11-year-old found dead with injury marks; gurukul operator, aide held for murder
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