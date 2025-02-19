U.P: 16,758 applications so far for liquor and bhaang shops e-lottery

The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department has received 16,758 applications for the e-lottery of country liquor shops, composite shops, model shops, and retail bhaang outlets across the state. A total of ₹84.95 crore has been collected as processing fees till February 19, 2025. Those selected will also have the option for renewal in 2026-27 (Sourced)

Excise Commissioner Dr Adarsh Singh stated that under the Excise Policy 2025-26, registration for all 27,308 liquor and bhaang retail shops in Uttar Pradesh began on February 14, 2025. Applications, along with registrations, started on February 17 and will remain open until 5 pm on February 27, 2025, through the online portal [exciseelotteryup.upsdc.gov.in].

“The entire lottery process is fully online, allowing applicants to submit documents and processing fees digitally. Any Indian citizen above 21 years of age, meeting eligibility criteria, can apply. The e-lottery will be conducted on March 6, 2025, ensuring a transparent selection of licensees. Those selected will also have the option for renewal in 2026-27,” Dr Singh said.

Meanwhile, the department has warned the public about a fraudulent website—[upexciseelotteryupsdcgovco.in]—masquerading as the official e-lottery platform. Through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the department clarified that this website is not affiliated with the government and announced plans for legal action.