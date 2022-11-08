UP: 2 children among 3 drown after boat carrying 20 people capsizes in Barabanki

At least three people, including two children, drowned when a boat carrying 20 people capsized in the Sumli river in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Priyanka, 5, Himanshu, 8, and Ritu Yadav, 18, news agency PTI reported citing the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and said he has directed officials to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

“CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji has expressed deep condolences on the loss of life in the boat accident in Barabanki. Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members, Maharaj Ji has directed the officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and provide proper treatment to the injured,” the Yogi Adityanath Office tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District magistrate Avinash Kumar announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the disaster fund.

While 13 people swam to safety, the rest were rescued from the river. Of these, three died and the condition of one other is said to be critical, he said.

The incident occurred when the Salpur village residents were returning from a wrestling match organised in a village across the river, Kumar added.

Dr Sunil Rawat, nodal officer of the state health department, is present on the spot, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON