U.P.: 25 Lohiya law university students to attend UN’s millennium graduation ceremony

A team of 25 students from Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU) will virtually participate in United Nations’ Millennium Campus Network’s Graduation Ceremony as global changemakers on November 18 for completing the project “Shikshanam” and thereby bagging Millennium Fellowship ‘22.

The project “Shikshanam” under Sustainable Development Goals is aimed at promoting quality education. Motivation of deprived kids lacking basic amenities, socio-cultural and emotional crisis towards primary education were the preliminary objectives of the project.

Alka Singh, spokesperson and advisor to project “Shikshanam”, said the team addressed the issues and challenges faced by the deprived kids to school education by conducting 60 classes and a few workshops for their parents, inspiring them to get enrolled in nearby primary schools.

The students had conversations on quality education in government primary schools especially in Birhana Kheda and Tonde Kheda. The team of Millennium Fellows from the university succeeded in driving some 40 to 50 children towards school education.

They also sensitised their parents regarding government schemes on employment, free education, account in banks, cyber fraud etc. The programme focused on helping the next generation of leaders to find and use their voices and their power to bring about a social change.

University’s vice chancellor Prof SK Bhatnagar said, “Through this project, the fellows aimed to work on the literacy of impoverished children. The project involved rigorous field visits where our fellows have been going to teach underprivileged children.”

“Millennium Fellows from the university will be awarded their fellowship certificate the during graduation ceremony to be held online via Millennium Campus Network and Global Academic Impact,” said the university’s spokesperson Alka Singh.