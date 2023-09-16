UP: 5 of a family killed as house roof collapses in Lucknow’s Alambagh

A couple and their three children were killed after the roof of a dilapidated house in an old railway colony in Uttar Pradesh caved in on Saturday morning, police said.

The roof of a dilapidated house of railway colony caved in near Fateh Ali locality in Anand Nagar area (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place in the Anand Nagar Fateh Ali area of Alambagh in Lucknow.

According to the police, the railway declared the house unsafe for living and even issued notice to the family to vacate it, but they still continued to live.

The police have identified the deceased as Satish Chandra (40), Sarojini Devi (35), their daughter Harshita (10) and two sons Harshit (13) and Ansh (6).

Police said that all family members were sleeping when the roof caved in and they all got buried under the debris. After getting information about the incident, a team of police and firefighters reached the spot and pulled out five bodies.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and they have informed the relatives about the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking cognizance of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to visit the spot and examine the situation after which Lucknow district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar reached the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON