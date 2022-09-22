UP | 7 children killed in two incidents of rain-triggered wall collapse in Etawah

Seven children were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah in the space of 24 hours after the walls of houses in Chandra Pura and Ghatiya Azmat Ali areas collapsed due to heavy rain. As many as 10 people have died across the district so far in rain-related incidents.

In the first incident, four children died in their sleep after the wall of their house in Chandra Pura village collapsed late Wednesday night. Etawah district magistrate Avnish Rai told news agency ANI the children had been identified as Sinku (10), Abhi (8), Sonu (7), Aarti (5).

A four-year-old boy, Rishav, and his 75-year-old grandmother, Sharda Devi, were seriously injured and are being treated at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Government Hospital.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will give ₹4 lakh to the families of those killed.

In the second incident, three children died from injuries after the wall of their house collapsed. Their mother was also injured and is receiving treatment.

Compensation for those killed in the second incident will be announced soon.

A third wall collapse incident took place in Etawah's Andava ke Banglan village; Jabar Singh (35) was buried alive after his house fell apart due to heavy rain, a police officer told ANI.

On Wednesday, the weather department predicted isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over UP. The state is expected to see intense rainfall on Friday as well.

