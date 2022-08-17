U.P.: 76th I-Day celebrated with fervour in Sangam city

Citizens, organisations, educational institutions and political parties of Sangam city celebrated the 76th Independence Day with fervour on Monday.

An impressive programme was organised at the Allahabad High Court, attended by justice Krishna Murari, judge, supreme court, besides judges of the Allahabad High Court, members of the Bar, Judiciary and other guests and employees. Chief justice Rajesh Bindal hoisted the national flag after which the national anthem was sung. Thereafter, the chief justice and other judges offered floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi and the CRPF and the police contingent presented a guard of honour. The CRPF band was in attendance and performed numbers befitting the occasion.

The High Court premises were decorated with Tricolour lights. The premises were kept open for the common man from August 12 to August 15 between 7pm and 10 pm and the general public flocked to it on the eve of Independence Day. For the younger generation, selfie points were also set up within the high court lawns. For those who could not attend and for posterity, the programme was also broadcast live on YouTube.

In the programme organised at the Reserve Police Lines, UP Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi hoisted the national flag and also visited the exhibition put up there. After the flag-hoisting ceremony, the minister inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp. In the program, MPs Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Keshari Devi, MLA Allahabad North Harshvardhan Bajpai, MLC Surendra Chaudhary and senior administrative officers were present. The event saw freedom fighters and their families, family members of police martyrs, sportspersons and eminent litterateurs being honoured. A total of 75 people were honoured on the occasion.

In the programme, children of different schools presented songs, dramas and dances with themes of patriotism. St Anthony, Jwala Devi, Madhav Gyan Kendra, DP Girls College, BBS Inter College, Shivkuti, Rani Revathi Devi Inter College, KP Girls College and other schools presented spectacular performances among the schools presenting the programme.

The 76th Independence Day was also celebrated with great enthusiasm and fan-fare at North Central Railway (NCR) headquarters. The programme started with the flag-hoisting by general manager Pramod Kumar. He also inspected the parade of Railway Protection Force, Bharat Scouts and Guides and St John’s Ambulance Brigade. The general manager also awarded railway personnel for outstanding performance. Cultural performances were presented by members of NCR’s cultural team which included Bharatnatyam by Chanchal Gupta, group dance ‘Vande Mataram’, two group dances by Scouts and Guides. The event was also webcast live on YouTube link.

At Allahabad University, the vice-chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava hoisted the National flag. The entire courtyard reverberated with the chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai. The vice-chancellor gave a message to students and teachers to make continuous and earnest efforts to bring the university among the leading institutions of the country. On this occasion, saplings were planted by teachers on all the campuses of the central varsity.

Jeevan Jyoti Hospital also celebrated the 76th Independence Day. On the occasion, Dr Vandana Bansal, director of Jeevan Jyoti Hospital and eminent IVF expert, Dr Arpit Bansal, advanced laparoscopy and cancer surgeon and senior consultants Dr Alok Khare, Dr Ajay Gopal, Dr Vishal Srivastava, Dr RK Sharma, Dr Mohammed Tariq, Dr Himani Jaiswal, Dr Devendra Tripathi, Dr Jai Saini hoisted the National Flag on the hospital’s premises. The flag-hoisting ceremony was followed by the singing of the national anthem. Doctors and staff also paid rich floral tributes to Dr AK Bansal, founder of Jeevan Jyoti Hospital on the occasion.

A large number of educational institutions including Patanjali Rihsikul, Maharishi Patanjali Vidya Mandir, Sam Higgonbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Science (SHUATS), Shri Mahaprabhu Public School, Saint John’s Academy-Karchana besides other institutions like Allahabad Museum, central Public Library and Hindustani Academy among others also held flag-hoisting ceremonies.