Sant Kabir Nagar , Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a man whose complaint against Samajwadi Party MP Laxmikant, alias Pappu Nishad, led to a Prevention of Atrocity case against him, police said on Monday.

UP: Abducted at SP Lok Sabha member's house, man rescued within hours, 4 nabbed

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Laxmikant was elected to the Parliament from Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 on an SP ticket.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Meena said the victim, Vishal Kumar, was rescued within 24 hours of abduction, which took place at Laxmikant's residence.

"Vishal was called by Ashok Yadav to the MP's residence on the pretext that the MP's personal assistants, Dharmendra Yadav and Jitendra Yadav, wanted to discuss something with him," the SP said.

After Vishal reached the MP's house, his mobile phone was switched off, following which his brother Om Prakash Yadav lodged a complaint at Bakhira Police Station on Sunday, Meena said.

The police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act and launched a search for Vishal, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on a tip-off, at around 2.30 am on Monday, a police team intercepted a car near the Kante police outpost in Khalilabad and rescued Vishal, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on a tip-off, at around 2.30 am on Monday, a police team intercepted a car near the Kante police outpost in Khalilabad and rescued Vishal, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Four people travelling in the car were arrested, the SP said.

The car occupants were identified as Vishwketu Yadav, Ashok Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, the MP's personal assistant, all residents of the Bakhira police Station area, and Jitendra Yadav from Basti district.

According to the SP, Vishwketu told police that Vishal had named him and Laxmikant in an SC/ST Act case arising from a row over the immersion of a Ganesh idol.

He revealed that they took Vishal to the MP's residence and made him sign documents before a notary, Meena said.

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The abductors planned to take Vishal to Ayodhya and kill him, but they were intercepted on the way, the SP said.

Meena announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 for the police team involved in the rescue operation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.