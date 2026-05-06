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UP: Accused in minor boy's rape, murder killed in encounter; SOG official injured

UP: Accused in minor boy's rape, murder killed in encounter; SOG official injured

Published on: May 06, 2026 09:22 am IST
PTI |
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Hardoi , A 32-year-old criminal wanted in connection with the rape and murder of a minor boy was killed in an encounter with the police in the Mallawan area here on Wednesday morning.

UP: Accused in minor boy's rape, murder killed in encounter; SOG official injured

The encounter also left a Special Operations Group official injured, a senior officer said.

The accused, identified as Mehnoor, was the prime accused in the brutal killing of a seven-year-old boy whose body was recovered from a maize field in Matiyamau village on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the local police and the SOG cordoned off the area to nab the suspect.

"Upon being challenged, the accused opened fire on the police team. In the retaliatory firing, Mehnoor was critically wounded and later died during treatment at the district hospital," the SP added.

In the crossfire, SOG in-charge Rajesh Kumar sustained a bullet injury and is currently being treated at the district hospital.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Accused in minor boy's rape, murder killed in encounter; SOG official injured
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Accused in minor boy's rape, murder killed in encounter; SOG official injured
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