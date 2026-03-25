Bahraich , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday suggested naming a newly developed rehabilitation colony 'Bharatpur' while participating in a resettlement programme for around 500 disaster-affected people in the Mihipurwa area of the district. UP: Adityanath suggests naming newly developed rehabilitation colony 'Bharatpur'

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said, "Before Ram Navami, Ayodhya was ruled by Bharat. Just before Ram Navami, these villagers have been given the gift of rehabilitation. This name will symbolise the ideal brotherhood of Lord Ram and Bharat and will strengthen social harmony among the displaced families."

The programme was organised in Semrahna gram panchayat under Mihipurwa tehsil to rehabilitate families displaced from Bharthapur village along the Saryu river due to repeated disasters and safety risks.

He said the government decided to rehabilitate the affected families after assessing the risks they faced due to river accidents and wildlife threats.

The chief minister said the government is working to build "a new bridge of service and sensitivity" and ensure a dignified life for the displaced families. "It is the government's priority to provide safe housing, basic amenities, and a dignified life to these previously neglected families," he said.

He added that under the rehabilitation plan, the new colony will have pucca houses, toilets, drinking water, electricity, roads, LED lighting, anganwadi centres, schools, ration shops, and parks.

Adityanath said each family is being provided financial assistance, stating, "Each of these rehabilitated families has been given an amount of Rs. 17.70 lakh and Rs. 3.55 lakh for their assets… The government has provided an amount of Rs. 21.55 crore for this."

Highlighting the broader governance approach, he said, "Under the inspiration and guidance of the respected prime minister, this double-engine government is working on the basis of service and compassion," and added that schemes are being implemented without discrimination.

"The benefits of the schemes are being extended to all eligible people, regardless of caste, creed, or community," he said.

The chief minister also took a swipe at opposition parties, saying, "Those who talk about 'PDA' today looted the state for the mafia but never cared about these deprived families." He added, "These 500 people include people from all sections of society - Yadav, Maurya, Kushwaha, Tharu tribe, Dalits - but we never looked at them through the prism of caste."

On the development of forest villages, he said, "54 Vantangiya villages in the state have been connected to the mainstream by giving them revenue village status… Earlier, these villages had neither roads nor electricity… but today all basic amenities are being provided there."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.