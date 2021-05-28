Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP aims to administer 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in June, says Yogi
lucknow news

UP aims to administer 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in June, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state aimed to administer one crore (10 million) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in June
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state aimed to administer one crore (10 million) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in June.

In nearly four-and-a-half months since the launch of the vaccination drive across the country on January 16, UP has administered a total of 1.73 crore (17.3 million) doses, including over 34 lakh (3.4 million) second doses,. The number also includes 16.69 lakh (1.67 million) doses to people in the 18-45 age group, the data shows.

Last week, the chief minister had said the state aimed to vaccinate all people (in all the eligible age groups) in the next six months.

“From June 1, all the districts in the state will begin vaccinating persons in the 18-44 (18-45) age group. It is important to vaccinate as many people as possible for preventing infection in the future and minimising the effect of the pandemic. So, begin the June vaccination drive with the aim to administer one crore doses in the month,” the chief minister said in a high-level Covid review meeting.

Vaccination for the 18-45 group is on in 23 of UP’s 75 districts currently. Those above 45 years of age are getting the jabs in all the districts.

He also said it was important to focus on zero wastage of vaccines.

All the vaccination centres must have a waiting area and an observation area, he added. There should not be any unnecessary crowding at the centres, he said.

He also said, “Covid recovery rate has now reached 95.7% (in UP). In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate was a mere 0.7%. A total of 2,402 fresh cases of Covid were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours while 8,145 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital in the same time period. On April 30, the state had a total of 3.10 lakh active cases which had now come down to 52,244.”

