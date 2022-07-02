Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P.: Akhilesh flays ‘arrests’ of Krishna Patel, her daughter Pallavi

The administration’s denial of permission to Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)’s president Krishna Patel and Pallavi Patel to observe the birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Dr Sonelal Patel is extremely undemocratic and autocratic, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement
Akhilesh alleged that the government was acting against the opposition leaders under political vendetta (HT file)
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the “arrest” of his alliance partner Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)’s president Krishna Patel and her daughter Pallavi Patel who is an SP MLA.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Akhilesh said the administration’s denial of permission to Krishna Patel and Pallavi Patel to observe the birth anniversary of Dr Sonelal Patel, the founder of Apna Dal and the late husband of Krishna Patel, was extremely undemocratic and autocratic.

He alleged that the government was acting under political vendetta against the opposition leaders. He further alleged that the administration did not give permission to observe the birth anniversary of Dr Sonelal Patel at the behest of the BJP government. “It is unfortunate that in a democracy, a daughter was prevented from celebrating her father’s birth anniversary,” he said.

