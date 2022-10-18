U.P.: AKTU to start pharmacy, mgmt courses on campus

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, will start pharmacy and management courses from this academic session. The courses had been available in the affiliated colleges of the university so far. The decision was taken at the executive council meeting of the university held on Tuesday.

Vice chancellor prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra said, “Management and pharmacy courses were taught in 763 institutes affiliated to the university across the state. There was a demand to start the courses in the university as well. Hence, it was decided to start management and pharmacy studies on the university campus. It was approved in the meeting. The studies will also start from this session.”

Besides, the appointment letters of the selected candidates for the posts of professor and associate professor in the faculty of architecture and planning were also opened in the meeting. Nod was also given to upload the university’s strategic plan and revised vision and mission 2030 on the university’s website.

Architecture, planning faculty gets prof

The names of two professors and one associate professor selected against the vacant posts in the faculty of architecture and planning, the constituent institutes of the university, were recommended. Also, under the career advancement scheme, two associate professors were promoted while the seniority of three assistant professors was approved.

NAAC preparedness presentation

In the meeting, pro-vice chancellor prof Manish Gaur presented the progress report of the university’s preparations for NAAC application so far. It was decided to upload the strategic plan for educational and administrative reforms and the revised vision and mission 2030 so that the stakeholders of the university, students and their families can also know about the upcoming schemes. Principal secretary, technical education, Uttar Pradesh, Subhash Chandra Sharma was also present in the meeting.

