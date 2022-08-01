U.P.: Allahabad University plans dedicated centre for Vedic studies

With the aim of conserving the rich Indian legacy of Vedas, astrology and practising different rituals of Hindu religion, Allahabad University’s (AU) Sanskrit department has decided to start new courses on Hindu astrology, Vastu Shastra and rituals.

For this, a centre for Vedic studies will be established at the department of Sanskrit, said AU officials. The three new courses to be started under this proposed centre from the 2023-24 session would be based on Vedic studies, religious practices and rituals as well as astrology and Vastu, they added.

“Of these new courses, two will be diploma programmes and one would be a PG course. The department has prepared a detailed proposal in this regard,” the officials said. Head of AU’s Sanskrit department Prof Ram Sevak Dubey said under the centre for Vedic studies, a PG diploma in Hindu rituals will be taught in the department. This will be one-year course and for getting admission to it, a graduation degree in any discipline would be mandatory.

A separate PG diploma course in astrology and Vastu Shastra will also be a one-year course which one would be able to done after graduation, he added. “Likewise, the department proposes to start a postgraduate course in Vedic studies. This will be a two-year master’s degree programme. Students having Sanskrit as one of their subjects in graduation will be able to take admission to this course,” Prof Dubey said.

He said the proposal for setting up the centre and conducting all the three courses was now ready and will soon be sent to the vice-chancellor. The proposal would soon be tabled at the meeting of the Academic Council and after final approval of the Executive Council (EC), the courses would be launched.

Prof Dubey said after studying astrology and Vastu shastra, Vedic studies and Hindu rituals from AU, new doors of employment would open for the students and at the same time courses such as these would also help conserve the gradually vanishing Vedic practices and rituals in the country.