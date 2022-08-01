Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: AMU conducts entrance test for various courses

U.P.: AMU conducts entrance test for various courses

lucknow news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 11:00 PM IST
A total of 7,776 candidates out of total 9,711 appeared in the entrance test for admission to B Tech/ B Arch courses of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in six cities of the country
AMU entrance test under way at a centre in Aligarh. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

A total of 7,776 candidates out of total 9,711 appeared in the entrance test for admission to B Tech/ B Arch courses of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in six cities, including Aligarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Srinagar and Kozhikode from 10am to 1pm on Sunday (July 31).

According to the controller of examination, 6,467 students, including 5,173 males and 1,294 females, had applied to appear in the entrance test at 11 AMU locations at Aligarh centre. The university also conducted the entrance tests for admissions to BA-LLB and B Ed courses from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday at 14 centres in three cities, including Aligarh, Kolkata and Kozhikode.

“Of the 4,202 applicants of the BA-LLB course, 3,665 candidates, including 2,176 males and 1,489, females took the test at the Aligarh centre which also hosted 2,733 candidates, including 1,053 males and 1,680 females, for B Ed entrance. The university had received 3,821 admission applications for the B Ed test,” said a university notification.

Vice chancellor, AMU, Prof Tariq Mansoor along with other university officials visited various entrance test centres on the university campus. He appreciated the role of faculty members and other functionaries in conducting the test in a peaceful and orderly manner and extended gratitude to the district administration for providing the required support.

RELATED STORIES

Senior AMU teachers were deputed as observers at various AMU centres and as overall in-charges at the centres outside Aligarh. NSS volunteers and AMU staff organised camps to host the candidates and their parents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP