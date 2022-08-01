U.P.: AMU conducts entrance test for various courses

A total of 7,776 candidates out of total 9,711 appeared in the entrance test for admission to B Tech/ B Arch courses of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in six cities, including Aligarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Srinagar and Kozhikode from 10am to 1pm on Sunday (July 31).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the controller of examination, 6,467 students, including 5,173 males and 1,294 females, had applied to appear in the entrance test at 11 AMU locations at Aligarh centre. The university also conducted the entrance tests for admissions to BA-LLB and B Ed courses from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday at 14 centres in three cities, including Aligarh, Kolkata and Kozhikode.

“Of the 4,202 applicants of the BA-LLB course, 3,665 candidates, including 2,176 males and 1,489, females took the test at the Aligarh centre which also hosted 2,733 candidates, including 1,053 males and 1,680 females, for B Ed entrance. The university had received 3,821 admission applications for the B Ed test,” said a university notification.

Vice chancellor, AMU, Prof Tariq Mansoor along with other university officials visited various entrance test centres on the university campus. He appreciated the role of faculty members and other functionaries in conducting the test in a peaceful and orderly manner and extended gratitude to the district administration for providing the required support.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior AMU teachers were deputed as observers at various AMU centres and as overall in-charges at the centres outside Aligarh. NSS volunteers and AMU staff organised camps to host the candidates and their parents.