The state government on Monday approved the procurement of 1,225 new electric buses, expansion of charging infrastructure, and the introduction of a carbon credit monetisation project for city transport systems. UP approves procurement of 1,225 electric buses, expansion of charging infra

The decisions were taken at the 16th meeting of the Fund Management Committee constituted under the Uttar Pradesh Dedicated Urban Transport Fund Rules, 2013, chaired by chief secretary SP Goyal. The meeting was attended by principal secretary (Urban Development) P Guruprasad, secretary (Urban Development) Anuj Kumar Jha, UPSRTC managing director Prabhu Narayan Singh, and other senior officials.

Officials said the measures are aimed at modernising public transport, reducing emissions, and creating new non-fare revenue streams for urban transport bodies across the state, stated a press release.

The committee also approved the development of 272 public electric vehicle charging stations across 16 municipal corporations under the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy-2022.

The project will be implemented through UP Renewable and EV Charging Infrastructure Limited (UPREV), a subsidiary of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, which has been set up to expand EV charging infrastructure statewide.

The charging stations will cater not only to public transport but also to the growing number of private electric vehicles in urban areas.

The committee granted in-principle approval for the purchase of 1,225 air-conditioned electric buses, which will gradually replace 1,140 existing diesel and CNG buses currently operating in various cities. The allocation of buses will be done based on city-wise demand and ridership needs.

The Urban Development Department has been authorised to take forward the procurement process.

“This transition will significantly improve the quality, accessibility and environmental performance of urban transport in the state,” the chief secretary said, adding that clean mobility is a priority for rapidly growing cities.

Recognising infrastructure gaps, the committee approved expansion of charging capacity in Varanasi, where the number of electric buses has been steadily increasing. A second opportunity charging station will be set up at the Sarnath parking site, along with the installation of two additional chargers.

The project, estimated at ₹103.53 lakh, was cleared to ensure uninterrupted operations and faster turnaround of e-buses on busy routes.

In a move aimed at financial sustainability, the government approved the implementation of a carbon credit project for electric buses operating in 15 cities under the Directorate of Urban Transport.

Under the plan, emissions reductions achieved through electric bus operations will be assessed and monetised through the sale of carbon credits. A consultant will be selected through a tender process, with payment linked to a minimum revenue-sharing model.

Officials said the initiative would generate non-fare box revenue without placing any financial burden on the department, while also reinforcing the state’s climate commitments.