UP: Arrested on kidnapping charge, teen now booked under anti-conversion law

The 17-year-old boy, who allegedly abducted the girl from a Ghazipur village, has been produced before court and sent to a juvenile home while police investigate the case further
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Representational Image.

A 17-year-old boy, who allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl from a village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh on January 20, has now been booked under the state’s anti-conversion law along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The girl’s family had lodged a complaint against the boy who belongs to another community, alleging that he abducted the girl to marry her by force. A case under section 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction with intent to marry) was registered against the boy on January 21 and a team was deployed to trace the duo.

The boy, who allegedly intended to marry the girl, has been nabbed and the girl was rescued on January 22, said the police.

The same day, said the officer, the girl’s family alleged that the boy also forced her to convert. Thereafter, section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant section of UP prohibition of unlawful conversion were added to the case.

“Soon after the girl’s kin filed a complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of IPC and a team was deployed to search for them...The boy was produced in the court from where he was sent to a juvenile home. Further investigation is on,” said the circle officer.

He said the girl would be produced before the magistrate as well for recording her statement.

