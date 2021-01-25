UP govt issues 1,43,929 scholarships to students
On the occasion of the 71st foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, the Samaj Kalyan department of the state government on Sunday issued 1,43,929 scholarships to the students.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "I extend my hearty greetings to all the 24 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. This land preserves the age-old traditions and culture of our country, and also played a central role in the freedom struggle against the British".
He added, "We've made use of this opportunity to honour talented people who have contributed to the different aspects of the social life of the state. Several departments of our government, including Yuva Kalyan, Dugdh Vikas, Khadi Gramodyog, Sports, and Krishi, honoured the talented people of the state".
He went on to say that the state's law and order situation has improved considerably resulting in increased investments, exploring the limitless possibilities of the state. He also said, "Other states try to model their law and order situation upon ours, and this has changed the perception of the state".
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel also participated in the ceremony.
"We will honour 3 to 5 people every year selected by a Chief Secretary-led committee with 'UP Gaurav Samman' for making our state proud in front of the country and world. This will be launched by our honourable Governor Anandiben Patel," Adityanath announced.
Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "I convey my best wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day. This holy land of sacrifice, culture, and tradition is playing a vital role in fulfilling the idea of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
Uttar Pradesh was recognised as a state of India on January 24, 1950.
