UP Assembly passes resolution to name Ayodhya airport after Lord Ram
- The proposal for naming the airport as Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport would be sent to the Union government that would take a final decision
A day after making an announcement in the state budget (2021-2022) that the upcoming airport in Ayodhya would be named 'Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport', the state government got a resolution in this regard passed in the state assembly here on Tuesday.
“The Uttar Pradesh assembly resolves to rename the airport situated in the city of Bhagwan Shri Ram as Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport, Ayodhya,” read the resolution that minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna moved in the House.
A senior officer of the state government said the proposal for naming the airport would be sent to the union government that would take a final decision in this regard.
In his budget speech in the state assembly on Monday, Suresh Khanna had declared that the Ayodhya airport would be named as Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport, Ayodhya.
The state government’s resolution pointed out that a magnificent temple of Lord Ram was being built in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court’s decision on November 9, 2019 and the airstrip situated there was being developed as an airport for bigger aircraft.
“Ayodhya is the most ancient religious town situated on the banks of Saryu river. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Shri Ram is among the seven ancient and holy centres for the Hindus. The seven holy cities include Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar, Kashi, Kanchipuram, Ujjain and Dwarika,” read the resolution.
It read: “Atharvaveda has described Ayodhya as the city of God and compared its prosperity with heaven.” It said according to the Ramayana, Manu had established Ayodhya and the city remained capital of Suryavansh for centuries.
It said Ayodhya was a centre of pilgrimage and primarily a city of temples.
The resolution also listed some ancient temples, including Hanuman Garhi, and said there were some Jain temples too situated there.
It said lakhs of pilgrims visited the town.
According to Puranic beliefs, Suryavanshi/Raghuvanshi kings used to rule Ayodhya where Lord Rama was born.
