U.P. assembly pays glowing tribute to Mulayam

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly on Monday paid glowing tribute to former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who died at a private hospital in Gurugram following prolonged illness on October 10 this year.

Yadav’s son and leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Akhilesh Yadav was not present in the house when his father’s death was condoled.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath moved the resolution condoling the death of the Samajwadi Party founder who remained state’s chief minister thrice and also rose to the position of India’s defence minister and remained leader of opposition in both the houses of the state legislature.

Yogi said as defence minister, Yadav changed rules to ensure that the body of a martyred soldier was brought home. Yadav was elected as a member of state assembly 10 times and to Lok Sabha seven times in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Kumar Pandey said Yadav joined the socialist movement at a young age and was a sensitive public representative. He said as defence minister, Yadav also visited the Siachen Glacier.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ said Yadav had scrapped the toll imposed by the urban local bodies in the state. Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) member Raghuraj Pratap Singh said Yadav was a strong advocate of Hindi and promoted Swadeshi attire and always wore ‘kurta’ and ‘dhoti’.

Speaker Satish Mahana allowed SP members Mehboob Ali and Mata Prasad Pandey to speak after leaders of other parties paid their tribute to Yadav. The house observed a two-minute silence to mourn Yadav’s death. Mahana also informed the house about the death of former members Chandra pal, Ganga Bux Singh and Badan Singh and the house mourned their deaths as well by observing a two-minute silence. There was no question hour in the house that was adjourned for the day after taking up other listed business.