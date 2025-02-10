U.P.: At this Vedic school, ancient wisdom meets modern tech

Close to the sprawling tent city of Mahakumbh at Shri Swami Narottamanand Giri Vedic School in Jhunsi area here, a blend of ancient wisdom and modern technology is being fostered. Veda and Sanskrit scholars studying on computers at Shri Swami Narottamanand Giri Vedic School of Prayagraj. (HT photo)

‘Batuks’ (students) here are mastering challenging Sanskrit, Vedic mantras, knowledge of Puranas, Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita while also acquiring expertise in computers and smart software.

Using these tools, they are learning how to preserve and share Vedic scriptures and knowledge on a global scale. Embodying the vision ‘Digital India’, these Vedic scholars are learning traditional Vedic education along side English, mathematics and computer sciences.

Scholars say the Vedas are not only spiritually significant but also scientifically relevant. They believe that the full potential of IT cannot be realised without the foundational wisdom of the Vedas.

Though these institutions have not yet benefited from government ICT initiatives, Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan, under Union ministry of education, supports around 150 Vedic schools and 350 guru-shishya tradition units across the country.

One such institution, Swami Narottamanand Giri Vedic School, independently equips its students with computer skills to complement their Vedic studies.

Tech-integrated Vedic education

Instructor Anjani Kumar Singh explains how technology is helping students preserve, study and globally share Vedic texts and mantras.

“The school has been running computer training programmes for Vedic students since 2004. These programmes enhance students’ skills, enabling them to digitise manuscripts, maintain proper pronunciation of mantras through audio recordings, and create searchable databases for Vedic literature,” he says.

“Students are taught AI concepts, Hindi and English typing, Microsoft Office tools, PowerPoint presentations, Excel, photoshop, and other practical applications. This knowledge helps them preserve ancient manuscripts and use AI to reconstruct lost materials, ensuring survival of invaluable texts,” Singh adds.

New breed of scholars

Former student Ajay Mishra, proficient in Atharvaveda and computer handling, highlights the importance of technology in preserving and sharing Vedic knowledge.

“Scanning handwritten and printed Vedic texts into digital formats makes them accessible for research and global dissemination. Advanced technologies like text analytics, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) aid in interpreting the Vedas, translating their wisdom into multiple languages and making them accessible to diverse cultures,” he said.