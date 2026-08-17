UP ATS arrests Bihar man over alleged JeM links, terror funding

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a 24-year-old Bihar resident for his alleged links with the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), accusing him of collecting donations in the name of a madrasa and attempting to send the funds to Pakistan-based handlers for jihadist activities in India.

The ATS said several Pakistan-based jihadist WhatsApp groups were found on Zafar’s mobile phone. (For Representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a UP ATS press note issued to the media on Monday, the accused, Mohammad Zafar, a resident of Mirganj village under Rauta police station in Bihar’s Purnia district, was arrested from Meerut on Sunday.

The ATS said it received intelligence that a person was collecting donations in the name of a madrasa and sending the money to a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation with the alleged objective of carrying out jihad in India.

The ATS said verification of the inputs and analysis of the accused’s social media activity established that Zafar had allegedly been sharing inflammatory and jihadist speeches of JeM chief Masood Azhar and attempting to influence people towards violent jihad.

According to the press note, Zafar had earlier studied at a madrasa in Meerut. During interrogation, he told ATS officials that he had learnt about JeM during his studies. The agency said he claimed that reading about jihad and the martyrdom of militants had influenced him and under Masood Azhar’s influence, he wanted to become a “mujahid”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The ATS said several Pakistan-based jihadist WhatsApp groups were found on Zafar’s mobile phone. According to the agency, conversations in the groups included discussions about jihad and collection of funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ATS said several Pakistan-based jihadist WhatsApp groups were found on Zafar’s mobile phone. According to the agency, conversations in the groups included discussions about jihad and collection of funds. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Zafar allegedly used his Facebook account to make statements about jihad and “khilafat” while keeping his face covered. The ATS alleged that he subsequently joined a JeM jihadist group and came into contact with a Pakistan-based handler, to whom he offered to assist in jihad-related activities.

According to the ATS, the Pakistani handler provided Zafar with details of a Pakistani bank account into which he attempted to send money, but the transaction was unsuccessful. The agency said Zafar subsequently asked the handler for a Binance account and, after establishing contact with other suspected Pakistani operatives, allegedly transferred money several times in the form of USDT using Binance. The ATS said Zafar admitted to the alleged offences during interrogation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A case has been registered against him under Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 18 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, according to the press note. The ATS said the arrested accused was produced before a Lucknow court for further legal proceedings.