UP ATS arrests self-radicalised terror suspect from Chhattisgarh

Continuing its crack down on a terror network, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the state police on Tuesday arrested a self-radicalised ISIS operative from Chhattisgarh’s Durg, said senior ATS officials on Wednesday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a press note shared with media, a senior ATS official said the accused, Wajihudeen, was influenced by ISIS ideology and roping in people into the ISIS network.

He further said the accused had completed his PhD from the Aligarh Muslim University and was working for the ISIS even as he disguised himself as a student.

He said the accused’s involvement surfaced after the arrest of two self-radicalized IS sympathisers from Aligarh district on Sunday who were planning on carrying out terror activities across the state. He said those arrested earlier were identified as Abdullah Arsalan and Maaz Bin Tariq.

He said they all three were taking instructions from their IS handlers to carry out terror activities in the state. He said the ATS had recovered propaganda materials related to the IS and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent from them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!