UP ATS arrests three for helping illegal migrants

Three people, including a Bangladesh national, were arrested by UP anti-terror squad (ATS) on Thursday for allegedly helping illegal migrants from Bangladesh get forged Indian identity documents. They were also charged with encouraging anti-national activities by providing them funds illegally by violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), said senior police officials in Lucknow.

UP Police special director general (special DG), law and order, Prashant Kumar, said that two of the three accused - arrested from Deoband, Saharanpur - were identified as Najibul Sheikh and Abu Hurayara, both residents of 24 Parganas, West Bengal, while the third accused was identified as Adil Mohammed Ashrafi alias Adil-ur-Rehman, a resident of Mirpur, Bangladesh.

He said Adil-ur-Rehman entered Indian territory illegally with the help of the two accused arrested from Deoband and was arrested from Varanasi while travelling to Delhi.

“Adil-ur-Rehman was arrested first and the two others were arrested on his revelation. He said that the two had assisted several Bangladesh nationals get forged Indian identities and set up their base in UP and other parts of the country illegally and carry out their nefarious activities,” Kumar said.

He further stated that the two arrested West Bengal residents had revealed the names of several Bangladesh nationals, who are staying in UP and India illegally and more arrests are likely to follow. He said the two accused also confessed their involvement in human trafficking across the porous India-Bangladesh border and helping them in their illegal stay in the country.

“After sneaking into India, several Bangladesh nationals first got their forged Indian identity cards prepared on the fake address of Khanka, Assam, and thereafter, shifted to live in U.P.’s Deoband town in Saharanpur district, where Darul Uloom Deoband, an Islamic seminary and one of the largest Islamic institutions of India, is located,” said another police official privy to the development.

He said the trio has been sent to jail after booking them under multiple charges of fraud, cheating, impersonation, violations of Foreigners’ Act and Passports’ Act in the FIR lodged against them at UP ATS police station in Lucknow.

He said other central agencies like the National Investigation Agency have been informed about their arrest for further investigation.

