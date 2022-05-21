U.P. ATS arrests two conmen from Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested two members of inter-state gang of conmen involved in duping and robbing businessmen, realtors and professors after promising them high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), four times to the face value of original currency.

According to a press note issued by the ATS, the accused Anuj Singh and Arun Chaubey alias Chottu, both residents of Jaunpur, were arrested from Mahoda railway station of Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The ATS sleuths were tracking their movement for over six months.

The police had announced a reward of ₹ 25,000 each on them after their involvement in duping at least 20 people surfaced.

A Lucknow police official said three members of the same gang Saurabh, Phool Chand Yadav and Abhishek Pratap Singh were arrested from Lucknow on October 29, 2021.

He said the police had recovered cash around ₹44.77 lakh, robbed from a Prayagraj realtor in a Noida hotel on October 27, 2021. The police official said ₹90 lakh were robbed from the realtor.

This police official said the third accused Michael Singh Yadav alias Monty was arrested from Varanasi on October 30, 2021 but Anuj and Arun were at large since then.

The police said during interrogation, the duo revealed that the gang members used to convince their prey that the fake notes were of such high quality they would easily be circulated and could not be detected by law enforcement agencies and banks.

To convince their victims, they would also show a few real Indian currency notes and claimed that they were fake notes of superior quality.

“The gang had duped and robbed at least 20 people in the same way over past two years. People didn’t complain as they feared police action,” a police official said.

He said the gang used to call the victims to a secluded place where they would rob or dupe them.

“Besides the Prayagraj realtor, the gang had duped an agricultural university professor in Prayagraj of ₹ 5lakh, ₹ 80 lakh from a university professor in Lucknow, robbed ₹ 30 lakh from a Jaipur businessman in Delhi. Besides, the gang had duped a businessman in Varanasi and robbed many others across the country,” the police official said.