UP ATS nabs Azamgarh native for alleged links to Pak gangster Shahzad Bhatti, ISI network

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) on Monday arrested a man from Azamgarh for allegedly working for a terror network linked to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and ISI-linked operatives.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Khudadadpur village under Nizamabad police station in Azamgarh district. (For representation)

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The accused, identified as Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Khudadadpur village under Nizamabad police station in Azamgarh district, was arrested following intelligence-based surveillance, the ATS said. A 9mm pistol, four live cartridges and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

Officials said a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the accused was sent to judicial custody.

According to the ATS, intelligence inputs indicated that Pakistan, in collusion with the ISI and terrorist organisations, was using the network of gangster Shahzad Bhatti to spread terror activities in India. The network allegedly sought to radicalise Indian youth through social media by offering money and exploiting religious sentiments to develop sleeper cells.

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{{^usCountry}} The ATS said that Sheikh had come in contact with members of the network through WhatsApp and social media platforms using Pakistani and Dubai-based mobile numbers linked to the gang. Investigators claim he was being radicalised online and was attempting to recruit other youths into the network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ATS said that Sheikh had come in contact with members of the network through WhatsApp and social media platforms using Pakistani and Dubai-based mobile numbers linked to the gang. Investigators claim he was being radicalised online and was attempting to recruit other youths into the network. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the agency, Sheikh was allegedly influenced by extremist ideology, discussed jihad and encouraged friends and acquaintances to join the organisation and participate in unlawful activities.

The ATS further alleged that, as part of a broader conspiracy, the network was attempting to incite selected individuals to conduct reconnaissance of specific persons and institutions, carry out targeted killings, attack security personnel and target political establishments.

Officials said Sheikh had allegedly arranged a 9mm pistol and four live cartridges. Apart from Shahzad Bhatti, he was allegedly being handled by individuals identified as Ajmal Gujjar and Raza Pakistani.

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The ATS said Sheikh, the son of Rehan Ahmad, a resident of Khudadadpur in Azamgarh, was arrested following electronic and physical surveillance and tracking operations. The ATS said it would seek police custody remand of the accused for further interrogation to identify other persons in India allegedly linked to the network and gather additional evidence for further legal action.