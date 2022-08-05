U.P. B Ed JEE 2022 result declared, Ragini Yadav tops

Women candidates secured top two positions in Uttar Pradesh B Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-2022, the result of which was declared by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly on Friday, said state coordinator for the exam PV Singh.

Ragini Yadav, who secured first position in this entrance examination, got 359.666 marks while Nitu Devi got second position by getting 358.000 marks and Abhay Kumar Gupta bagged the third position with 319.333 marks.

A total of 6,67,463 candidates from the state were registered to write the exam and the result of 6,15,021 candidates who appeared in this entrance examination was announced on Friday.

In the entrance examination, a total of 6,15,602 candidates appeared in the first question paper and 6,15,778 candidates appeared in the second paper. A total of 6,15,021 candidates appeared in both the papers of the exam held on July 6.

In the first question paper, the number of candidates who took the exam in Hindi language was 5,45,046 and the number of candidates who took the exam in English language was 70,556.

