UP begins ‘Viksit Bharat G RAM G’ outreach through Gram Chaupals to promote employment schemes

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a statewide outreach drive to publicise employment, training and livelihood schemes under the ‘Viksit Bharat G RAM G’ programme, aiming to take information directly to villages through Gram Chaupals. Representational image (Sourced)

Officials said the campaign is focused on creating awareness about existing employment schemes and work opportunities at the grassroots. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed concerned departments to complete preparations to implement the outreach exercise across the state.

Under the initiative, posters, banners and wall paintings will be put up at government offices, gram panchayat buildings, community halls and Gram Sabha venues. Officials said the material will provide details of employment schemes and related benefits.

Gram Chaupals will be used as platforms for direct interaction with villagers, where officials will explain various employment programmes and collect feedback. The administration has also proposed door-to-door dissemination of information to reach households that may not attend public meetings.

Publicity material will also be displayed at railway stations and bus terminals to increase the reach of the campaign. Officials said the exercise is part of the implementation process of employment and livelihood provisions under the VB-G RAM G Act.

During Chaupal meetings, villagers will be informed about available work opportunities, eligibility conditions and application procedures for different schemes. The government said feedback from residents will be used to assess local requirements and identify gaps in implementation.

The outreach drive will be carried out in phases, with departments instructed to ensure that information reaches eligible beneficiaries and that schemes are implemented at the ground level.