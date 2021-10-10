UP BJP chief says politics is meant for serving people, not crushing them under Fortuner

Highlighting the qualities of a good leader, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said politics is “meant to serve the people, not to crush them under Fortuner.”

He said this while addressing cadres of the BJP minority wing at the Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow on Sunday.

The UP BJP chief’s remarks came a day after Ashish Mishra, son of union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, was arrested on Saturday night. He was earlier named as an accused in the case of killing of four farmers who were allegedly run over by a car in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Farmer groups and Opposition leaders have claimed that the minister’s son was also there in the car that ran over people, triggering violence that left four more dead though Ashish has consistently denied the charge.

Addressing the meeting of BJP’s minority cell, the UP BJP chief said: “Joining politics doesn’t mean engaging in corruption or to rob people. It doesn’t mean running people under Fortuner. Your behaviour will fetch votes. I would feel elated if people of the lane in which you live praise you. That’s why we work in the party. .. not to scare neighbours and make them hide on seeing you.”

The UP BJP chief also highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on clean politics, ensured the poor have a bank account and other basic amenities.