Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday delegated key responsibilities to party’s lawmakers and functionaries, tasking many of them with specific assignments in frontal wings while announcing new district and regional in-charges in Uttar Pradesh.

UP BJP gears up for 2024 LS polls, names MLA’s, functionaries to key posts (Pic for representation)

After state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh had met the party’s district chiefs who were summoned to the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow on Monday, perhaps for their feedback on the ground situation, the BJP announced its new team mostly comprising lawmakers and serving functionaries.

“2024 Lok Sabha polls are round the corner and whatever things that are required to accomplish with this perspective in mind are being done,” Chaudhary said about the new appointments.

Party’s general secretary and lawmaker Subhash Yaduvansh would be the in-charge of western UP, while another key general secretary Amar Pal Maurya has been tasked with Kashi region. The responsibility of the Gorakhpur region has been given to party general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla while general secretary Sanjay Rai has been made in-charge of Awadh region. Another general secretary Anoop Gupta would be the new in-charge of Kanpur-Bundelkhand region. State vice president Santosh Singh has been given the responsibility of Braj region.

The BJP also has new in-charges for all 98 organisational districts, mostly OBCs and Dalits. Here also the party has entrusted its state functionaries like state secretaries Chandramohan, Shiv Bhushan and others with the job, making it clear that the party wanted to galvanise its team of state functionaries by handing them key assignments to ensure accountability ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. UP, with 80 Lok Sabha seats, again holds the key to BJP’s push for a hat-trick of wins at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi.

“We will have coordination committees in each LS and within that LS, in each assembly segment too for better management,” Chaudhary said. Party’s Noida lawmaker and state vice president Pankaj Singh has been made new in-charge of the party’s youth wing in the state with party’s state secretary Archana Mishra and former minister and lawmaker Suresh Pasi have been named as co-in-charges.

Party vice president and lawmaker Vijay Bahadur Pathak, continues to be women-wing in-charge but lawmaker Anjula Mahaur and BJP state secretary Shakuntala Chauhan as co-in-charges.

Party’s vice president Dinesh Sharma has been made in-charge of Kisan Morcha, the farmers’ wing while lawmaker Vijay Shivhare and state secretary Shankar Giri have been named co-in-charges.

UP BJP general secretary Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan has been made in-charge of the OBC wing with state secretaries Poonam Bajaj and Abhijat Mishra as co-in-charges.

Former Lok Sabha MP and state general secretary Priyanka Rawat would be the new in-charge of scheduled caste wing with state vice president Devesh Kori and state secretary DP Bharti as co-in-charges. The scheduled caste/tribe wing would have state vice president Brij Bahadur as the new in-charge with state general secretary Shankar Lodhi as the co-in-charge. The BJP’s minority wing would have former lawmaker and state vice president Salil Bishnoi as the in-charge with Amit Valmiki as co-in-charge.

BJP state vice president Shiv Bhushan too has been tasked with a responsibility.