UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra as admitted to a hospital in Kanpur after he had tested positive for Covid-19. (File Photo)
lucknow news

UP BJP spokesperson dies of Covid-19, CM expresses grief

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Manoj Mishra, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, died due to Covid-19 in the wee hours on Monday. He was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra.

"Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath-ji has expressed deep grief on the demise of Dr Manoj Mishra, senior spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party," read a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

The chief minister has also expressed condolences to the bereaved families, it said.

covid-19 uttar pradesh bharatiya janata party yogi adityanath govt + 2 more
