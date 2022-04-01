UP Board: 2508 students skip exams on Day 8

Around 2,508 out of the total 41,890 registered to appear on the eighth day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Friday.

On Day 8, the examination of Intermediate Industrial organisation (old course) was conducted in the first shift from 8 am to 11.15 am, while examinations of Intermediate agronomy, anthropology, agriculture engineering-4th paper, agriculture animal husbandry and veterinary science-Paper 9, were conducted in the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

As per reports received at the UP Board headquarters from the 75 districts of the state, 13 out of the total registered 30 students skipped the exam in the first shift itself. In the second shift too, 2,495 students out of the total registered 41,860 skipped the exams. As a result, in both the shifts, out of the total registered 41,890 students, who were to appear in the exam, just 39,382 appeared in them, informed UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

The day, however, did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means. So far, 54 students have been caught using unfair means during the board exams this year.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the exam passed off peacefully in all the districts, and no report of any untoward incident was received from anywhere in the state.