Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Board: 2508 students skip exams on Day 8
lucknow news

UP Board: 2508 students skip exams on Day 8

Out of the total registered 41,890 students 39,382 appeared in the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams across the state on Day 8
UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the exam passed off peacefully in all the districts, and no report of any untoward incident was received from anywhere in the state. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 07:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Around 2,508 out of the total 41,890 registered to appear on the eighth day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Friday.

On Day 8, the examination of Intermediate Industrial organisation (old course) was conducted in the first shift from 8 am to 11.15 am, while examinations of Intermediate agronomy, anthropology, agriculture engineering-4th paper, agriculture animal husbandry and veterinary science-Paper 9, were conducted in the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

As per reports received at the UP Board headquarters from the 75 districts of the state, 13 out of the total registered 30 students skipped the exam in the first shift itself. In the second shift too, 2,495 students out of the total registered 41,860 skipped the exams. As a result, in both the shifts, out of the total registered 41,890 students, who were to appear in the exam, just 39,382 appeared in them, informed UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

RELATED STORIES

The day, however, did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means. So far, 54 students have been caught using unfair means during the board exams this year.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the exam passed off peacefully in all the districts, and no report of any untoward incident was received from anywhere in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP