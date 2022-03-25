UP Board: 4,494 HS, Inter students skip exams on day-2

On the second day of the ongoing UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations, 4,494 students out of the total 87,890 registered to appear skipped their exams across the state on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On day 2, the examination of high school Pali, Arabic and Persian and Intermediate Music (vocals), Music (instrumental) and dance was conducted in the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am, while in the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, examination of Intermediate Music (vocals) and agronomy were held.

As per reports received at the UP Board headquarters from the 75 districts of the state, 514 out of the total registered 8,275 students skipped the exam in the first shift itself.

In the second shift too, 3,980 students out of the total registered 79,615 skipped the exams, informed UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

The day also witnessed four high school students and one intermediate student caught using unfair means, while two fake (impersonating) candidates were also caught in Mathura against whom an FIR was registered, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shukla said that the exam passed off peacefully in all districts on the second day also and no report of any untoward incident was received from anywhere in the state.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary (secondary education), Aradhana Shukla, on Friday, took feedback from all the joint directors of education and district inspectors of schools regarding the ongoing board examination through Google Meet. She said information regarding static magistrates who are found absent during the examination period or were not reaching for duty on time should be immediately be provided to the district administration and the state government. She also ordered immediate penal action against the invigilators who were not reaching their allotted examination centres.

Shukla also asked all the joint directors of education and district inspectors of schools to be vigilant and on the move during the examination period. “Ensure that the daily information that needs to be given to the department every day is provided in time. The top priority of the state government is to conduct the UP Board examinations sans the use of any unfair means and any laxity in this will be taken seriously,” she warned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PHOTO CAPTION: Students coming out after appearing in UP Board Exams-2022 from a centre in Prayagraj on Friday. (HT)