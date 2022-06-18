UP Board exam: Class 12 toppers aspire to become IAS officers

Farmer’s daughter Divyanshi, who topped the UP Board Intermediate (Class 12) examination results declared on Saturday, wants to become an IAS officer and work for women’s welfare.

Like her, the joint second rank holders Yogesh Pratap Singh of Barabanki and Anshika Yadav of Prayagraj aim to become IAS officers in the future.

A student of Jai Maa Sarswati Gyan Mandir Inter College in Fatehpur district, Divyanshi secured 477 marks out of 500 (95.40%). Yogesh Pratap Singh got 475 out of 500 marks (95%) just as Anshika did.

Divyanshi secured 99 in both physics and chemistry, 100 in mathematics, 93 in Hindi and 86 in English.

She said she preferred offline classes which were superior in many ways to online lessons.

She also said staying away from social media and not watching television was one of the reasons for her ability to concentrate on her studies.

“I did not want any distraction and wished to focus entirely on my studies,” she said.

“Everyone in family is extremely elated and the celebration is on ever since the results were declared. Even the deputy chief minister called me to wish congratulate me on my success,” she added.

Divyanshi’s father Radha Krishna Agrahari is a farmer and owns seven bighas of land. She has four sisters and a brother.

“She used to study eight hours a day, and she attended coaching along with online classes that helped her a lot in securing such good marks,” said Divyanshi’s father.

He said Divyanshi was always good at studies and had obtained 13th rank in high school exams with 93.05% marks. This time also, he was confident that she would get a higher rank in class 12 and his expectation was met, he said.

Yogesh obtained 98% in mathematics, 96% in both Hindi and English, 94% in chemistry and 91% in physics.

“I’m elated after securing such a good result. The percentage was expected, but securing the second position was not,” he said.

“The celebration would be doubled when I meet my parents,” said Yogesh, whose father is a farmer and mother a housewife.

When asked about his strategy, he said he started preparing in April last year with five-six hours of daily study.

“I never took any coaching. However, YouTube and the Internet played a big role in understanding concepts,” he added. He admitted that Physics and Mathematics were his favourite subjects.

Ashok Kumar, principal of the school, Sri Sai Inter College, Barabanki, said he was happy “as our student has stood second in the entire state.”

“The student was talented and hardworking. We are also preparing our schoolchildren to crack exams like IIT and NEET,” he said.

Anshika, a student of Bachha Ram Yadav Inter College located at Bhulai-Ka-Pura in Phulpur, Prayagraj, said she has decided to pursue humanities to help realise the IAS dream.

“Although my favourite subject is Mathematics in which I have scored 100% marks, I will be pursuing BA with Sanskrit, Education and Hindi as it will help me in the Civil Services exam,” she said.

Anshika has got 86 marks in Hindi, 91 in English, 100 in mathematics and physics and 98 in chemistry in the intermediate examination.

Her father, Rambahadur, runs a footwear shop in Babuganj market. Anshika and her other two siblings come from a rural background.

Prakhar Pathak from Kanpur Nagar stood joint fourth along with three others. He scored 470 out of a total of 500 marks (95%).

He gave credit to his school teachers and parents for achieving the fourth rank in the examination. Prakhar dreamt of his name on the list of toppers, but he never expected that this could prove true. However, he was sure of getting 90% plus marks in the examination, he said.

He expressed his desire to pursue a career in B.Tech from IIT.

He gave a message to his friends who he thought were equally deserving, but could not get good marks. One should try to become a topper in life even if they could not become an exam topper, he said.