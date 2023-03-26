UP Board exams 2023: Evaluation of copies set to be over ahead of schedule

The ongoing evaluation of answer sheets of high school and intermediate examination-2023 of UP Board is proceeding at a fast pace and is likely to be over ahead of scheduled deadline of April 1. The work has been under way at 258 evaluation centres across the state since March 18.

Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT file)

Already, evaluation of over 2.63 crore out of the total 3.19 crore answer sheets had been completed and 56 lakh answer sheets remained to be evaluated as on Sunday evening that the appointed 1,43,933 examiners were set to complete soon, said officials of the Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) aka UP Board.

As per the Board officials, the speed with which the evaluation of copies is being done, there is all possibility of completing the mega exercise well before the scheduled deadline. “The evaluation of copies of some subjects like Sanskrit, economics and geography among others is almost complete. The evaluation of answer sheets of some subjects even concluded on Sunday,” said a senior UP Board official.

Secretary, UP Board, Divyakant Shukla said, “The examiners are wholeheartedly cooperating in this work. As soon as the evaluation of the copies is completed, the process of preparation of result will start.” He said as on Sunday evening, evaluation work at 24 evaluation centres out of the total 258 spread across the state had been completed.

As per the officials, the end of the evaluation process would mark the start of another more sensitive part of the exercise that involves tabulation and preparations of the result followed by their manual feeding into the computer systems. “This would invariably take around 20 to 25 days,” said a senior UP Board official aware of the entire process.

This year, 58,85,745 candidates, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students, had registered for the high school and intermediate exams. However, out of them, 4,31,571 students, including 2,08,953 Class 10 students and 2,22,618 Class 12 students, didn’t appear in the exams. The high school and intermediate exams-2023 had started on February 16 and concluded on March 4.

The evaluation process is being undertaken amidst unprecedent security this time. It is also the first time when the responsibility of evaluation centres has been entrusted to static magistrates. Board officials said the examiners had not been allowed to take their mobile phones with them inside the evaluation rooms.

The entire evaluation work is being undertaken under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. Monitoring of evaluation centres is being done from the control rooms established at district and state levels. There is also live monitoring of the ongoing evaluation through webcasting and daily reports and reviews are also being done through online meetings held through video-communication service ‘Google Meet’.

The principals of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) concerned have been made responsible for the supervision of the evaluation centres. The DIET principal of each district is checking the evaluation centres in their respective areas.

