UP Board exams-2024: Now, list of class 10, 12 exam centres to be released by Dec 10

The schedule of determining the centres for the UP Board high school and intermediate examination-2024 has been revised and extended by the state government. The final list of examination centres will now to be finalised by December 10 instead of the earlier deadline of November 28, said state secondary education department officials.

The major reason for it is the delay in physical verification of examination centres as mandated by the state examination centre allocation policy of the year. The state government has also extended the date of physical verification of these centres. Due to delay in verification, the timetable for determining the centres has been amended by the government, officials said.

As per the amended schedule, after physical verification, the list of schools to be made exam centres must be uploaded on the board’s designated website by the respective district magistrates through the district inspectors of schools (DIoSes) concerned by November 11.

Then, the DIoSes will have to publish the information about the selected examination centres in newspapers by November 16 inviting objections. DIoSes have been given time till November 22 to receive and resolve objections regarding the examination centres.

After disposal of objections, the approved recommendation from the district committee listing the exam centres will be uploaded online on the Board’s website.

The committee formed by the DMs has been instructed to upload the list of examination centres along with details of student allocations to these schools on the website by November 28, officials shared citing the new schedule, a copy of which is with HT.

After resolving the errors in the examination centres determined online and the objections received, the last date for uploading the list again on the board’s website has been fixed as December 2.

